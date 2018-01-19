Tennessee agrees on sales tax for short-term rentals

Police are on scene searching the building and investigating the threat.More >>
Derek Anthony Perry, 35, is accused of robbing five banks in Nashville between Oct. 23 and Jan. 12.More >>
The hearing has been continued for the man accused of killing three people in north Nashville last week.More >>
Def Leppard and Journey are teaming up for a massive North American tour later this year.More >>
Melody Johnson works as a nurse at TriStar Summit Medical Center in Hermitage. She has an associate's degree but put her bachelor's degree on hold to focus on raising her three children.More >>
Preparations are underway for tens of thousands of Tennesseans to gather in downtown Nashville as part of a worldwide protest to fight for women's rights.More >>
Maria Brown, 29, was fatally shot during a carjacking at the Highland Cove Apartments on Due West Avenue.More >>
Two overnight crashes on Interstate 24 sent at least two people to the hospital.More >>
State Sen. Ferrell Haile will take over duties as Tennessee Senate speaker pro tempore.More >>
Airbnb will now be able to collect and pay sales tax on behalf of its renters in Tennessee.More >>
