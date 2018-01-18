Vanderbilt surgeon says he's being punished for Twitter post

Taking a knee is not reserved for NFL players. A Vanderbilt surgeon says he did the same at work, and it put him on the sidelines.

Dr. Eugene Gu posted the picture of him kneeling at the hospital with his scrubs on.

In a matter of weeks, Gu went from having a couple hundred Twitter followers to 126,000.

The tweet got hundreds of thousands of retweets and comments, some in support, while others were very against.

“That went more viral than I expected it to,” Gu said.

Gu used his newfound fame on social media to tweet about other concerns. He shared an experience he had at work where he said he was pushed and elbowed by another resident.

Vanderbilt placed Gu on leave for a short time. He is now on probation.

“Vanderbilt is my institution. They are supposed to protect me. They are supposed to care about me. Instead they are doing the exact opposite,” Gu said.

A probation letter given to Gu by the university says in part, “It is concerning that your Twitter post greatly misrepresented the incident and potentially placed the safety of others in question.”

The misrepresentation, according to the letter, was Gu calling the employee by the wrong title.

“I called him a chief resident when I should have called him the senior-most resident. It doesn't even matter,” Gu said.

Vanderbilt University Medical Center does not usually comment on personnel matters, but issued a statement saying in part, “His assertion that he had been disciplined for expressing political or social views on social media is untrue,” and “Any actions relating to Dr. Gu's progress as a surgery resident have been and will continue to be based on his performance."

Gu said he worries speaking to News 4 could cost him his job.

“I am always worried about that. It's always in the back of my mind, but at the end of the day what I say to myself is I am speaking about the right thing,” he said.

