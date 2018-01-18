State awards 52 grants to community libraries

The state has announced 52 digital literacy grants are set to be distributed across Tennessee.

All of them are going to community libraries. They were made possible by Gov. Bill Haslam’s Broadband Accessibility Act.

Each grant will be used for one of three things: digital training classes, new technology, or STEM programs.

The following libraries will receive the grants:

Altamont Public Library – Altamont, TN

Barbara Reynolds Carr Memorial Library – Tazewell, TN

Bristol Public Library – Bristol, VA

C. E. Weldon Public Library – Martin, TN

Calhoun Public Library – Calhoun, TN

Carroll County Library – Huntingdon, TN

Clay County Public Library – Celina, TN

Coalfield Public Library – Coalfield, TN

Crockett Memorial Library – Alamo, TN

Dickson County Public Library and Lifelong Learning Center – Dickson, TN

Dr. Nathan Porter Memorial Library – Greenfield, TN

Elizabethton - Carter County Public Library – Elizabethton, TN

Etowah Carnegie Library – Etowah, TN

Gibson County Memorial Library – Trenton, TN

Gleason Memorial Library – Gleason, TN

Greeneville - Greene County Public Library – Greeneville, TN

Hamilton Parks Public Library – Trimble, TN

Hardin County Library – Savannah, TN

Harriman Public Library – Harriman, TN

Hickman County Public Library – Centerville, TV

Lauderdale County Library – Ripley, TN

Lexington - Henderson County Everett Horn Public Library – Lexington, TN

Macon County Public Library System – Lafayette, TN

Madisonville City Library – Madisonville, TN

May Justus Memorial Library – Monteagle, TN

McKenzie Memorial Library – McKenzie, TN

Meigs County - Decatur Public Library – Decatur, TN

Memphis Public Library and Information Center – Memphis, TN

Middleton Community Library – Middleton, TN

Millard Oakley Public Library – Livingston, TN

Morristown - Hamblen Library – Morristown, TN

Mosheim Public Library – Mosheim, TN

Mossy Creek Network – Mossy Creek, TN

Norris Community Library – Norris, TN

Rockwood Public Library – New Market, TN

Rutherford County Library System – Murfreesboro, TN

Sevier County Public Library System – Sevierville, TN

Sharon Public Library – Sharon, TN

Shelbyville - Bedford County Public Library – Shelbyville, TN

The City of Kingsport for the Kingsport Public Library – Kingsport, TN

Tiptonville Public Library – Tipton, TN

Town of Mount Carmel – Mount Carmel, TN

Wartburg Public Library – Wartburg, TN

West Polk Public Library – Benton, TN

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.