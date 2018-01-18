Winter weather supplies fly off shelves

The cold weather this past week has been good for some businesses across the Midstate.

Tubs of ice melt made it into shopping carts Thursday as Nashville residents fought stubborn ice on the ground.

At the Bellevue Hart Ace Hardware store, supplies sold fast. Store owner said they planned for the rush.

“We get trucks twice a week so we stay usually pretty well ahead of it. But it’s always good to be prepared,” said Frank Shope, of Hart Ace Hardware.

Customers found the ice scrapers, firewood and shovels they might need in case there’s another round of snowy weather.

“As a matter of fact, we didn’t have much snow last year in 2017, so some of what we sold this first round this year was product we had left over from last year,” Shope said. “But because we buy and store it well in our facility it’s viable inventory.”

Rock salt to melt the ice did not last long near construction sites.

“The moment it started freezing we were sold out,” said Thomas Garrett, of Third Avenue Industrial Hardware.

Third Avenue Industrial said contractors they sell to came in nonstop for cold weather gear, propane and more.

“We had two big heaters and another small heater. We sold out of the two big ones and had to go get two more from another company and we sold out of those the same day,” Garrett said.

The hardware store managers said they are restocking shelves believe it’s a good idea to grab supplies before you need them again.

