3 charged after drugs, guns seized from home with children inside

Devonte Jackson (Source: Metro Nashville PD) Devonte Jackson (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
Breanna Ferrell (Source: Metro Nashville PD) Breanna Ferrell (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
Demetria Ferrell (Source: Metro Nashville PD) Demetria Ferrell (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
Guns, drugs and cash were seized from the home. (Source: Metro Nashville PD) Guns, drugs and cash were seized from the home. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Three people have been arrested after Metro detectives seized drugs, guns and cash from a Nashville home on Thursday.

Police say they found more than 220 grams of a heroin-cocaine mix, 16 grams of marijuana, three loaded handguns, three rifles, nearly $10,000 in cash, and a 2013 Dodge Charge allegedly used during drug transactions.

Devonte Jackson, 25, Demetria Ferrell, 30, and her sister Breanna Ferrell, 24, face multiple drug and gun offenses.

All three are also charged with felony child endangerment because three children were inside the home. They were released into the custody of a family member.

Jackson is being held on a $135,000 bond. Demetria Ferrell is being held on a $48,000 bond. Breanna Ferrell is being held on a $131,000 bond.

