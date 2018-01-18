Radiologist disappears, patients say their records are being held hostage

Mable Sullivan has to get mammograms every few months because doctors discovered some abnormalities. She gets tested at Digital Diagnostics in Franklin, or at least she did.

The owner, Mark Winters suddenly closed his doors, leaving only a note on the door behind.

"We did everything possible to try to contact them right down to emailing the owner," said Sullivan's daughter, Allison Howell.

Then a letter came in the mail threatening, “If you don't send $50, you won't get your test results and you'll get turned over to collections.”

"It was a little frightening, actually. Nobody wants to be turned over to collections," Howell said.

So far, the Better Business Bureau has received seven complaints about Digital Diagnostics, mostly from breast cancer survivors who desperately need their health records so they know how to proceed with treatment.

"It's really critical for them to be able to have the information they need," said Robyn Householder, the executive director of the BBB.

Plus, Householder said, clinics shouldn't charge extra fees for tests patients have already paid for.

"It's really disappointing to know that a company would take advantage of those that are recovering from a serious illness," Householder said.

News 4 found Winters and his various businesses have filed for bankruptcy several times. He also has a lien against him for almost $1 million.

Winters did not want to interview on camera, but he told News 4 the fees he's charging are legal. He also said he's disappointed patients aren't willing to help cover the costs of maintaining records.

Winters said he hasn't sent anyone to collections and doesn't plan to.

Householder said people should not send Winters money and, if they already have, they should contact the BBB.

