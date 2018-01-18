Nashville in running for Women's Final Four in 2021-2024

Nashville has been named among the eight finalists to host the NCAA Women’s Final Four from 2021 to 2024.

The other cities named as finalists including Cleveland, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Kansas City, MO; Minneapolis, and San Antonio.

The eight finalists will submit their final bids by April 27. The NCAA will visit the cities this summer before a final presentation in September. The final sites will be named in early October.

Nashville last hosted the Women’s Final Four in 2014.

