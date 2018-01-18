Census takers going door to door in Mt. Juliet

Mt. Juliet residents can expect a knock at their doors this weekend if they haven’t completed the city’s special census.

The city thinks around 2,300 people have moved to Mt. Juliet over the past few years. That means Mt. Juliet could get an extra $300,000 from the state each year.

“Due to our growth, we know that there are tax dollars available to receive from the state, and we receive those dollars based on the amount of population we have,” said Audrea Smithson, a census taker. “We’re just trying to account for those additional citizens and get that money from the state.”

Census takers are going door to door this weekend to get the exact population count.

There’s still time to register online to avoid a visit. Click here for more information.

