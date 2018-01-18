Tennessee governor appoints water availability panel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Gov. Bill Haslam has appointed a committee to develop a statewide plan for future water availability in Tennessee.

A news release from Haslam's office Thursday says the committee will include leaders from federal, state and local governments, industry, academia, environmental advocacy groups and public utilities.

A draft of the plan, TN H2O, will be available for public input by October.

The governor's office cited projections that say Tennessee's population will double in the next 50 years. Additionally, the administration is worried about the Memphis Sands Aquifer, droughts, failures of old drinking water and wastewater infrastructure and interstate battles over water rights.

Deputy Gov. Jim Henry will serve as committee chairman.

