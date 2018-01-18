Titans interview Texans DC Vrabel for head coaching job

The first interview for the Tennessee Titans’ next head coach is in the books.

The Titans interviewed current Texans defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel on Thursday.

Vrabel, 42, played 14 seasons with the Steelers, Patriots and Chiefs. He won three Super Bowls as a player for the Patriots.

On Monday, the Titans announced they had “parted ways” with head coach Mike Mularkey after the Titans’ loss to the Patriots in the second round of the NFL playoffs.

