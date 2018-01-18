TN ends 2017 with thousands of new jobs, drop in unemployment rate

According to Gov. Bill Haslam and the Tennessee Dept. of Labor and Workforce Development, the state experienced a huge boost in job growth last year.

“Jobs are created when businesses put capital at risk, and we’ve created an environment in Tennessee that encourages job growth and is attracting more companies to expand and locate here,” Haslam said. “But we’ve also invested in our citizens through Tennessee Promise and Tennessee Reconnect to prepare our workforce for the job demands of today’s employers.”

The governor said Thursday that more than 28,700 non-farm jobs were created in Tenn. in 2017.

The most growth was seen in the leisure and hospitality industry, followed by education and health services.

The unemployment rate also dropped significantly in 2017, first hitting historic lows in June at 3.6-percent, and hit its lowest point in Sept. and Oct. 2017 at only 3-percent. It rose again slightly in November, ending the year at 3.2-percent.

The state's unemployment rate is also well below the national unemployment rate, which currently sits at 4.1-percent.

“To have a six month stretch of such low unemployment is great for Tennesseans,” Phillips said. “But we know there are still citizens searching for a good job and the state is ready to help them find that job.”

Employment resources for Tennesseeans and more information on the unemployment rate are available at Jobs4TN.gov.

