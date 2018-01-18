MTSU towing cars blocking others in icy lots on campus

Students at Middle Tennessee State University were already upset when officials decided not to cancel classes on Thursday after a winter storm left a layer of ice and snow in parking lots around campus.

Now, officials confirm they are towing cars blocking other vehicles in the parking lot across from the Student Union building.

According to officials, cars in the lots were parked in rows up to four cars deep, making it impossible for cars parked in the center to exit.

Parking on campus has been difficult and many of the parking-spot lines in the lot are obscured by leftover snow and ice.

Parking Services are towing the cars within the same parking lot, and are not charging students or giving tickets, MTSU officials say.

Officials say only 10 illegally-parked cars were moved and all students were notified via the contact information they provided when registering for their campus parking permit.

Additionally, an attendant will be stationed in the lot for the rest of the day to ensure student whose cars were moved can receive assistance if needed.

