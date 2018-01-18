Suspected purse thieves arrested in Fairview after pursuit - WSMV News 4

Suspected purse thieves arrested in Fairview after police pursuit

FAIRVIEW, TN (WSMV) -

Police have arrested three suspects accused of stealing $60,000 worth of purses from the Nordstrom in Green Hills.

The suspects were taken into custody on Interstate 840 near Highway 100 on Thursday afternoon.

Police said the accused thieves' minivan went off the road after hitting spike strips.

The suspects have been identified as Rodney Albritton, 23, Damon Page, 21, and Bianca Woodson, 27. All three suspects are from California.

Police said Woodson bailed from the suspects’ getaway vehicle while they were in Hurricane Mills, TN. She was later apprehended by authorities in Humphreys County.

Page is also wanted on an outstanding felony warrant in California.

All three suspects are being held in the Metro Jail.

Law enforcement agencies from Williamson, Humphreys, Dickson and Hickman counties responded to the scene. The Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Fairview Police Department also assisted.

