Hatch Green Chile Sauce over Chicken Enchiladas from Sopapilla's

Hatch Green Chile Sauce Ingredients:

· 3 tablespoons vegetable oil

· 1 onion chopped

· 3 cloves garlic minced

· 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

· 2 cups chopped roasted mild green chilies (New Mexico or Anaheim; fresh or frozen)

· 2 cups chicken stock

· 1 teaspoon salt

· 1 teaspoon ground coriander

Instructions:

· Cook the onion in oil in a heavy saucepan until tender, about 5 minutes.

· Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, then stir in the flour and cook for 1-2 minutes more.

· Add the chiles, then whisk in the stock and the seasonings.

· Bring the sauce to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer about 15 minutes until thickened but still pourable.

· May keep refrigerated for up to 5 days; freezes well.

Recipe for Blue Corn Chicken Enchiladas with a fried egg (single serving)

3 Blue Corn tortillas

6 oz of pulled chicken breast

2 oz of shredded cheese of choice

1 sunny side up egg

4 oz of Green Chile sauce

Sour cream and Cilantro to taste



To serve 4 - Serve 4 chicken breast per serving that have been seasoned with Malden salt and pepper (approx 2 min per side) in hot pan with two tbs of olive oil. Cook on high in crock pot for 4-6 hours with 2 cups of chicken stock 1 diced onion, 4 chopped cloves of garlic and half cup of chopped green chiles.

When done remove chicken and pull the chicken with two forks until it shredded.

On hot skillet with a tsp of cooking oil lightly fried each tortilla on each side approx 30 sec. a side

Building enchiladas (these are stacked like pancakes not rolled)

1. Place 1st tortilla on plate

2. Add 3oz of chicken and 1 tsp of sour creme and pinch of chopped cilantro

3. Place 2nd tortilla on top of chicken mix

4. Add another 3oz of chicken and 1 tsp of sour creme and pinch of chopped cilantro

5. Add last Tortilla to the top

6. Evenly cover top tortilla with Shredded cheese and then pour on the Green Chile sauce

7. Place in oven on 500 degrees for 2 min to melt cheese

8, Remove from oven and add fried egg