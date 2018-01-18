Nashville mother accused of driving drunk with infant inside car - WSMV News 4

Nashville mother accused of driving drunk with infant inside car

Denisha Williams (Source: Metro Nashville PD) Denisha Williams (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
A Nashville woman is accused of wrecking her vehicle while she was intoxicated with her infant inside the car.

Police were called when Denisha Williams and her 2-month-old showed up at a home on Brick Church Pike and asked for shelter.

When officers arrived, they said 33-year-old Williams admitted to wrecking her car and leaving it in the woods.

According to the affidavit, Willaims said she had been drinking vodka and was "f***ed up."

She reportedly did not remember how her car got stuck in the woods. Police later found the car, which had struck a tree on Brick Church Pike.

Police said Williams smelled of alcohol and was unsteady on her feet.

She was reportedly only wearing one shoe and her infant was only wearing a onesie in the subfreezing temperatures.

When medical assistance arrived, Williams allegedly threatened to take her baby and leave. When she tried getting out of the ambulance, Williams allegedly struck a fire department captain in the mouth.

Williams was arrested early Wednesday morning. She is charged with assault, child endangerment, public intoxication, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to file an accident report.

