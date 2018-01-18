Feds hand down 54-count indictment to members of motorcycle gang

Dozens of indictments have been handed down to 12 members and associates of a motorcycle gang chapter in Middle Tennessee.

The 54-count indictment for the racketeering conspiracy was unsealed during a news conference in Nashville on Thursday.

The suspects, who are all believed to be involved with the Clarksville chapter of the Mongols motorcycle gang, are accused of many crimes, including murder, kidnapping, extortion and large-scale drug trafficking.

Officials say the group met at various businesses and homes in Clarksville on a weekly basis. The members reportedly paid dues to support the club's criminal activities.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions issued this statement about the investigation:

Gangs that conspire to spread illegal drugs like methamphetamine and lethal opioids, extort legitimate businesses, and wage violence on our fellow Americans will be held accountable by the Department of Justice. Last year, we secured the convictions of more than 1,200 gang members, and, as this case makes clear, we are not slowing down. I want to thank the ATF and all of our incredible state, county, and local law enforcement partners who helped make today's indictment possible, including the Clarksville and Owensboro Police Departments, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and four county sheriff’s offices. Today’s indictment is the next step in our efforts to dismantle gangs and stop the spread of deadly drugs and violent crime.

Some of the crimes contained in the indictment include:

The arson of the Sin City Motorcycle Clubhouse in May 2015

Kidnapping two people at gunpoint and fatally shooting one of them in May 2015

Transporting at least 50 pounds of methamphetamine to Tennessee

The attempted murder of the member of another motorcycle club in July 2016

Kidnapping a woman from a hotel in Nashville in October 2016

Below is a list of the individuals who are charged in the conspiracy:

James Wesley Frazier (AKA "Slo-Mo and "Special"), 30, of Clarksville

Aelix Santiago (AKA "Goon" and "Big O"), 29, of Clarksville

Kyle Heade, 30, formerly of Fort Campbell

Joel Aldridge (AKA "Sleezy" and "Spoon"), 36, of Clarksville

James Hines (AKA "Fester"), 42, of Clarksville

Michael Forrester, Jr. (AKA "Stix"), 29, of Clarksville

Stephen Cole (AKA "Lurch"), 36, of Clarksville - He remains at large

Jamie Hern (AKA "J-Roc"), 38, of Clarksville

Robert Humiston (AKA "Bric" and "Brichands"), 25, of Dover

Michael Myers (AKA "Yea Yea"), 33, of Oak Grove, KY

Michael Levi West (AKA "Smurf" and "Blue"), 35, of Clarksville

Adrianna Frazier (AKA "Adrianna Miles"), 32, of Owensboro, KY

Charged with large-scale drug trafficking:

Derek Leighton Stanley, 43, of Owensboro, KY

Charged with offenses related to Hobbs Act robbery:

Timothy Grant, 31, of Clarksville

Dustin McCracken (AKA "D"), 28, of Clarksville

