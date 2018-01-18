Nashville makes list of 20 cities under consideration for new Amazon HQ

Nashville is making a bid to bring Amazon’s second headquarters to the city. But in a city that’s already growing by 100 people a day, there are questions about whether Nashville can handle any more growth.

Nashville has made the list of 20 finalist cities that are still competing to earn the new Amazon headquarters.

Amazon has said it’s looking for a city that has a strong labor force, lots of space and a good transportation system to bring 50,000 jobs.

The company received 238 proposals from cities in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The cities will be working with the company over the coming months to "evaluate the feasibility of a future partnership." Amazon says the cities will be asked to dive deeper into their proposals and will have to submit additional information.

"Thank you to all 238 communities that submitted proposals. Getting from 238 to 20 was very tough - all the proposals showed tremendous enthusiasm and creativity," said Holly Sullivan with Amazon Public Policy in a news release. "Through this process we learned about many new communities across North America that we will consider as locations for future infrastructure investment and job creation."

The decision on the location of the new headquarters is expected to be made by the end of the year. The company plans on investing over $5 billion into the facility.

Nashville Mayor Megan Barry said she looks forward to showing Amazon "why Music City would be the perfect fit for their company."

We are excited to have made Amazon’s top 20 list for a second headquarters. Over the coming weeks and months, we look forward to working more closely with @amazon to show them why Music City would be the perfect fit for their company. — Megan Barry (@MayorMeganBarry) January 18, 2018

The Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce issued this statement:

We were notified today that the Nashville region has been chosen to continue the site selection process for Amazon's second headquarters. Our team is working on the response to position the incredible strengths of the Nashville region.

Below is the full list of cities still under consideration:

Atlanta, GA

Austin, TX

Boston, MA

Chicago, IL

Columbus, OH

Dallas, TX

Denver, CO

Indianapolis, IN

Los Angeles, CA

Miami, FL

Montgomery County, MD

Nashville, TN

Newark, NJ

New York City, NY

Northern Virginia, VA

Philadelphia, PA

Pittsburgh, PA

Raleigh, NC

Toronto, ON

Washington D.C.

