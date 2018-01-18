Nashville makes list of 20 cities under consideration for new Amazon HQ

Nashville is making a bid to bring Amazon’s second headquarters to the city. But in a city that’s already growing by 100 people a day, there are questions about whether Nashville can handle any more growth.More >>
Students at Middle Tennessee State University were already upset when officials decided not to cancel classes on Thursday after a winter storm left a layer of ice and snow in parking lots around campus.More >>
The suspects were taken into custody on Interstate 840 near Highway 100 on Thursday afternoon.More >>
Dozens of indictments have been handed down to 12 members and associates of a motorcycle gang chapter in Middle Tennessee.More >>
The flames sparked around 2:30 a.m. inside the apartment on 411 E. Old Hickory Boulevard.More >>
According to police, the gunman pulled up in a red car at the location on Clarksville Pike and fired at least two or three shots just after 4 a.m. Thursday.More >>
Police were called when Denisha Williams and her 2-month-old showed up at a home on Brick Church Pike and asked for shelter.More >>
MTSU is getting some pushback for its decision to resume classes today after taking two snow days.More >>
Almost every school in our area is out for either snow or cold weather, and some administrators have gotten creative with their announcements.More >>
Amazon has said it’s looking for a city that has a strong labor force, lots of space and a good transportation system to bring 50,000 jobs.More >>
NES said the issue was caused by an equipment malfunction. The outage was reported just after 6:30 a.m. Thursday.More >>
Dozens of indictments have been handed down to 12 members and associates of a motorcycle gang chapter in Middle Tennessee.More >>
The father of a teenager who spent 30 hours trapped in a car wreck in Australian woods says he followed his intuition by hiring the helicopter that found his seriously injured son.More >>
More than a dozen national advocacy groups want the release of a Tennessee woman imprisoned for life after she shot and killed a man who solicited her as a teenage prostitute.More >>
A quick glance at the rules will tell us that most of us have been playing the wrong way our entire lives.More >>
The duo, made famous by their hit HGTV show "Property Brothers," made the announcement on the TODAY Show on Wednesday morning.More >>
According to police, the gunman pulled up in a red car at the location on Clarksville Pike and fired at least two or three shots just after 4 a.m. Thursday.More >>
An Oklahoma father said he is distraught after his 3-year-old daughter was mauled to death by a dog the family owned for less than a week.More >>
MTSU is getting some pushback for its decision to resume classes today after taking two snow days.More >>
The suspects were taken into custody on Interstate 840 near Highway 100 on Thursday afternoon.More >>
Amazon has said it’s looking for a city that has a strong labor force, lots of space and a good transportation system to bring 50,000 jobs.More >>
