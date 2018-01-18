Power restored to over 4,300 NES customers in Antioch

Power has been restored to more than 4,300 NES customers in Antioch.

NES said the issue was caused by an equipment malfunction.

The outage was reported just after 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

According to the NES outage map, the area affected was on Hamilton Church Road off Murfreesboro Pike.

Power has been restored. The cause appears to be equipment malfunction. — Nashville Electric (@NESpower) January 18, 2018

