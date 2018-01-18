Power restored to over 4,300 NES customers in Antioch - WSMV News 4

Power restored to over 4,300 NES customers in Antioch

Posted: Updated:
(Source: NES power outage map) (Source: NES power outage map)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Power has been restored to more than 4,300 NES customers in Antioch.

NES said the issue was caused by an equipment malfunction.

The outage was reported just after 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

According to the NES outage map, the area affected was on Hamilton Church Road off Murfreesboro Pike.

