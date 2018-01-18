Over 4,300 NES customers without power in Antioch - WSMV News 4

More than 4,300 NES customers are without power in Antioch right now.

It's not clear what's causing the outage, which was reported just after 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

According to the NES outage map, the area affected is along Hamilton Church Road off Murfreesboro Pike.

An NES crew has been dispatched to respond to the scene.

