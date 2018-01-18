Police looking for gunman who fired shots into Waffle House

The gunman fired several shots into the glass windows. (WSMV)

The shooting happened just after 4 a.m. Thursday. (WSMV)

Witnesses say a man fired multiple shots into the glass windows of a Waffle House in north Nashville.

According to police, the gunman pulled up in a red car at the location on Clarksville Pike and fired at least two or three shots just after 4 a.m. Thursday.

At the time of the shooting, three employees and several customers were inside the restaurant. No one was injured.

Police are working to identify the gunman and figure out his motive.

Another shooting happened nearby on Buena Vista Pike overnight. It's not clear if the incidents are related.

