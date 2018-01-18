Elderly couple escapes apartment fire in Madison

The fire is happening on E. Old Hickory Boulevard. (WSMV)

An elderly couple was able to escape a fire in Madison early Thursday morning.

The flames sparked around 2:30 a.m. inside the apartment on 411 E. Old Hickory Boulevard.

Firefighters put the blaze out, but the flames were reignited by a piece of furniture that was still smoldering around 5:30 a.m.

The Red Cross is assisting the couple, who was not injured in the fire.

Officials at the scene said there was an oxygen tank in the home, but it's not clear if that caused the fire.

