Police looking for gunman, getaway driver in Nashville shooting

Police looking for gunman, getaway driver in north Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Police are searching for the two suspects involved in a shooting in north Nashville.

Officers responded to an apartment complex on Buena Vista Pike after hearing several gunshots just after 10 p.m. Wednesday.

When they arrived, they found the victim inside of a car stopped in the road.

The victim told police the gunman fled the scene in a 2005 Ford Mustang. The getaway car was driven by a woman.

Police said the victim was shot in the chest multiple times and remains in critical condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

