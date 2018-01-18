MTSU students, staff returning to campus despite icy roads - WSMV News 4

MTSU students, staff returning to campus despite icy roads

The campus was planning on reopening on Tuesday. (WSMV) The campus was planning on reopening on Tuesday. (WSMV)
MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) -

MTSU police have a new warning for thousands of students beginning their spring semester on Thursday.

Many roads near campus are still covered in snow and ice.

MTSU police are asking university staff to accommodate students who choose not to drive for safety reasons.

Officials have tweeted several pictures of streets and parking lots covered in snow and ice.

The school was supposed to start classes Tuesday, but it was pushed back two days because of the winter storm.

Many students and even some parents are tweeting that school should be postponed another day.

Police are telling students and staff to use their best judgment when deciding to come to campus. Don’t risk it if it’s too dangerous.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

