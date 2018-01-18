Inmate escapes from custody in Bedford County for 3rd time - WSMV News 4

Inmate escapes from custody in Bedford County for 3rd time within a year

Andrew Phillip Marshall (Source: Bedford County Sheriff's Office) Andrew Phillip Marshall (Source: Bedford County Sheriff's Office)
SHELBYVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

An inmate who escaped from custody in Bedford County twice last year is on the run again.

According to the sheriff's office, Andrew Phillip Marshall escaped from the Bedford County Jail early Thursday morning. It's not clear how he was able to get out of the facility.

Marshall is one of three inmates who escaped from the Bedford County Workhouse back in September. According to the Bedford County Sheriff's Office, the three inmates were supposed to be temporarily staying at the workhouse while repairs were being made to the jail.

In October, Marshall escaped with two other men from the Bedford County Jail. The three inmates got out by crawling through an air vent and then dropping a bed sheet down the building so they could climb down to the ground.

Sheriff Austin Swing told News 4 last year that the jail is outdated and in need of constant repairs. A plot for a new jail has been purchased, but Swing said they will be at the current facility for a while.

At the time of his first escape, Marshall was serving a sentence for evading arrest.

Anyone with information about Marshall's whereabouts is asked to call the Bedford County Sheriff's Office at 931-684-3232.

