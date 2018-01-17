Weekend warm-up expected to create more potholes

Drivers don’t have to be on the interstate long to find areas littered with new potholes.

The weather may make it worse before it gets better.

“It rattles the car and the steering wheel," one driver told News 4.

The pothole surprise is never a pleasant one.

News 4 set up a small camera one of its news cars to capture exactly what drivers are dealing with. On a three-mile stretch of Interstate 440 in west Nashville, we counted two to three potholes every five seconds.

“They are pretty prevalent the closer you get to central Nashville. They got pretty bad,” another driver said.

Tennessee Department of Transportation crews were out doing some patching on Interstate 40 and Interstate 65 on Wednesday, but in areas where ice is still a problem on the roads, it could be a few days.

The same crews who treat the road are the ones who fix potholes.

“It’s probably not too good for the car. I am sure it wears out the shocks pretty bad,” another driver said.

If you do see major damage from a pothole, you can file a claim with the city.

However, a News 4 I-Team investigation found that between 2013 and 2016, Metro government only paid out one claim.

In order to get your money, you have to prove the city was negligent.

Crews say they will try to repair as many potholes as possible over the next few days, but if you notice a significant one causing a lot or problems you can report it.

