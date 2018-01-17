Franklin Public Works crews work to clear roads

Road conditions have improved in the Midstate thanks to a little bit of sunshine and a lot of hard work by road crews.

In Franklin, public works crews spent Wednesday clearing dangerous snow and ice to make the roads safer.

“You have to constantly be watching what you’re doing,” said Mark Taylor, a driver with Franklin Public Works.

Taylor and his truck cleared miles of roads in Franklin.

“The main roads are good. The side roads are still pretty much a sheet of ice,” he said.

After 15 years with Franklin Public Works, Taylor has seen just about everything.

“I did see a guy take a no U-turn sign out yesterday morning making a U-turn,” he said.

Taylor operates one of seven plow trucks in Franklin. It’s an often thankless job that requires long hours working alone.

“If you come in the middle of the night, sound asleep, and they call you to come into work and you didn’t get any rest, it can be tough,” Taylor said.

“It’s a beautiful snowfall, but it takes a lot of work to keep the service going in the city when conditions like this exist,” said Mark Hilty with Franklin Public Works.

Spreading salt only works to melt ice when the temperature is above 15 degrees, so at one point overnight, crews took a break from spreading salt until it became warmer Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.