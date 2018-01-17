Girl Scout Cookies returning to Middle TN next month

Finally, Girl Scout cookie season is almost upon us once again in Middle Tennessee!

Thousands of boxes of the coveted treats will be available for Nashville-area troops to pick up on Feb. 2-3.

After that, troops can begin delivering them to customers and sell them at booths.

The Girl Scouts sell 8 varieties of cookies around Nashville, including all-time favorites like Thin Mints, Tagalongs and Samoas.

Last year, The Girl Scouts had their most popular flavor launch in 100 years of selling cookies with the debut of the S'mores cookie.

However, according to a survey by Influenster, the most popular type of Girl Scout cookie in TN last year was still the ever-popular Thin Mint.

Girl Scouts also sell two types of gluten-free treats, Trios and Toffee-tastic.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the largest girl-led enterprise in the world.

The program's goal is to teach young girls skills, like goal setting, decision-making, money management, people skills and business ethics that will empower them for a lifetime.

Girls Scouts of Middle Tennessee serve more than 14,000 girls and 6,000 adult volunteers in 39 counties in the region.

To find out where and when cookies will go on-sale near you, click here. You can also place orders with a local troop online.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.