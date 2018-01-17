State proposes changes to keep predators out of classrooms

David Shepard was arrested in 2008, charged with patronizing prostitution. At the time he was a teacher in Wilson County.

Shepard lost his teaching license for six months, then got it back. He went on to teach in Maury County, then in Nashville.

In 2016 Shepard was arrested again. This time during a TBI human trafficking sting.

Shepard left Metro Schools and began teaching in Cannon County. To this day he still has his teaching license.

Shepard is just one example.

"When you've got someone like that who has clearly crossed the line in terms of safety of students and his action outside of school, they shouldn't be in front of students," said Dr. Sara Morrison, the executive director of the state board of education.

Morrison said the board should be able to revoke a teacher's license permanently without the possibility of an appeal, but for that, they need legislative approval.

"Just think about your children and your grandchildren and ensuring that they're safe when they go to school," Morrison said.

She also wants a law requiring local law enforcement and school districts to report allegations of teacher misconduct to the state.

All too often, Morrison said, they simply never find out about it.

"Unless it's in the media or a local school district reports," Morrison said. "We need to make sure that parents can trust that the teachers in the classrooms are not people who have been convicted of crimes."

The state board of education is also asking for more resources. Right now, they have one attorney handling all of their teacher misconduct cases across the state and that has resulted in a big backlog.

