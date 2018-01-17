Planned Murfreesboro distillery up for discussion at public meet - WSMV News 4

Planned Murfreesboro distillery up for discussion at public meeting

Posted: Updated:
MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) -

A public meeting was held Wednesday night to discuss a new distillery in Murfreesboro.

Sazerac wants to build its next distillery in a neighborhood off Old Nashville Highway, but neighbors have pushed back against the idea.

Neighbors told News 4 last month they worry more traffic would come through their streets, along with more noise and possible pollutants.

“There’s something called whiskey fungus that’s really a concern,” said Nick Brown, who lives in the neighborhood. “If you look at a lot of the distilleries in Kentucky, there’s a lot of mold growth around the buildings.”

Ultimately, the Murfreesboro Planning Commission voted unanimously to rezone 55 acres for a distillery.

The annexation and rezoning will now go to the city council for another public hearing and a vote.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Planned Murfreesboro distillery up for discussion at public meetingMore>>

  • Special

    Rutherford County news

    Click to read more headlines from Rutherford County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Rutherford County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.