Planned Murfreesboro distillery up for discussion at public meeting

A public meeting was held Wednesday night to discuss a new distillery in Murfreesboro.

Sazerac wants to build its next distillery in a neighborhood off Old Nashville Highway, but neighbors have pushed back against the idea.

Neighbors told News 4 last month they worry more traffic would come through their streets, along with more noise and possible pollutants.

“There’s something called whiskey fungus that’s really a concern,” said Nick Brown, who lives in the neighborhood. “If you look at a lot of the distilleries in Kentucky, there’s a lot of mold growth around the buildings.”

Ultimately, the Murfreesboro Planning Commission voted unanimously to rezone 55 acres for a distillery.

The annexation and rezoning will now go to the city council for another public hearing and a vote.

The Murfreesboro Planning Commission unanimously approved the rezoning of 55 acres along Asbury Lane for a distillery. The annexation and rezoning goes to City Council for another Public Hearing and vote. pic.twitter.com/wrSrwQouww — City of Murfreesboro (@cityofmborotn) January 18, 2018

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.