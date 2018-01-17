Some Fort Campbell Blvd businesses concerned over impact of possible government shutdown

Chicago Beef House in Clarksville is concerned about the impact of a potential government shutdown. (WSMV)

Some say a possible government shutdown at the end of the week could reach places you may not immediately expect.

"OK, guys, we got an order up for a Cuban," Paul Belmont shouted out to his staff as they assembled a customer's order.

Belmont's team knows how to make a sandwich.

"We try to," he smiled. "I love to eat."

"You've got chili and cheese, right?" he asked the crew, heading through the kitchen.

When lunch time hits at Fort Campbell, Belmont wants those boots heading across the street and into his Chicago Beef House. He said he makes sure soldiers don't leave hungry.

"I've been doing business with Fort Campbell and soldiers all my business life," Belmont said.

As the owner at Chicago Beef House and the nearby Luigi's Pizza, Belmont said snow may not be the only problem for business this week.

"It's frustrating that our professional politicians wait to the last minute constantly on so many issues," he said. "Their decision affects many lives."

Belmont is talking about the possible government shutdown on Friday.

A rep for Fort Campbell did not answer a question about what a shutdown could mean for the post or soldier pay by news time.

Some businesses along Fort Campbell Boulevard said they don't believe a shutdown would effect them much. Belmont sees it differently.

"It causes people to go out less and spend their money less," he said. "They'll sit tight with their budgeting. It's bound to affect us. It's going to eliminate that lunch crowd which is what our business depends on."

It could depend on the place. Owners of Po' Boys New and Used tires said if a tire is needed, people will come out. Belmont said a quick lunch might be more likely to be dropped from a soldier's budget.

"If they're uncertain on what's going on in their lives, they may cut down on eating out," he said.

Belmont said he knows by now, ups and downs are just part of doing business next to post.

"I'm here to sell as many Italian beef sandwiches as I can, but I want soldiers to prosper as well," he said.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.