Large fire reported at Bedford Co. farm house

BELL BUCKLE, TN (WSMV) -

Emergency crews are on the scene of a large fire in Bedford County.

The fire is happening in the 500 block of Coop Road in Bell Buckle.

Fire officials said the fire started as a chimney fire, but quickly spread throughout the rest of the farm house.

Several crews are already at the scene and more have been called out.

