Residents can request snow, ice removal in Davidson Co. as crews clear roads

Snow plow drivers took advantage of the sunlight Wednesday, hoping it gave the snow and ice a chance to melt with the salt that crews put down.

But many Nashville neighborhoods are still dealing with slick streets.

"Back roads are still covered in snow and ice, but the main roads are pretty clear. So, if you just stay on the main roads, you can navigate around pretty easy," said Winston Edwards, an East Nashville resident.

Drivers had to take it slow going through neighborhoods. Luckily, for Audra Ladd and her family, they live in a flat part of town.

"We have some friends that live in Little Hollywood which is a very hilly part of town, and they've had to help a few people that have gotten stuck trying to go through the neighborhood," Ladd said.

Metro Nashville Public Works has a priority list of trouble spots, and they head for those areas once major roads are treated.

"(There's) Bellevue, your hilly area, and you've got Joelton, those two, and then you've got Antioch, Coalmont, Packard. If we can get to those before it gets snow packed, (it makes a) tremendous difference," said Phillip Jones, the assistant director of Metro Public Works.

Once the connector streets off main roads are plowed, public works moves on to streets called in by residents.

"If you're out, if you can go to our website and put in where you're at, it will tell you how to stay on to get to point A to point B," Jones said. "It will tell you how to travel on our primaries or secondaries to get you to that point or to get you to the MTA routes."

Metro Public Works treated at least 200 streets on Wednesday. Click here if you would like to find the snow route list or request snow or ice removal.

