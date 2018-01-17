Doctors make recommendations for timely ER care during busy winter

Emergency room doctors across the Midstate say this has been a brutal winter, and they are not talking about the temperatures.

ERs were already swamped by a flu outbreak, which has not hit its peak. Now, icy conditions have resulted in several slip and falls. The result: ER wait times are doubling, in some cases tripling. Some emergency departments are having to open extra rooms to see new patients.

Doctors know people want to get the best care they can in a timely manner. They offered some insight to help make that happen.

Dr. Ali Bollinger is the emergency department director with St. Thomas Health. Bollinger suggests going online before heading their way.

“(Patients) can look up what the wait time is. They can even sign in online and give their information ahead of time, so when they get here we know who they are,” Bollinger said.

Bollinger said for people with the flu, St. Thomas offers virtual care options staffed by physicians.

“They can see minor cough and cold-like symptoms, sinus infections, minor injuries, over the internet via Skype,” Bollinger explained. “Patients don't even have to leave their home.”

If you go online, ER Wait Watcher shows the closest emergency room, the travel time and average wait time, plus patient recommendation ratings. It also shows the wait times for every hospital in the state of Tennessee.

“As it begins to warm up a little bit, or as it gets later in the day, we will get busier and busier,” said Dr. Corey Slovis.

Slovis is the emergency medicine director at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

“It is so easy to slip and fall. We’ve seen a large number, and unfortunately we've seen some people who have been hurt very seriously -- breaking their hip, or hitting their head," he said.

Vanderbilt University Medical Center is a Level I trauma center. Slovis said if you have the flu, you may want to consider going elsewhere.

“If you're healthy and you're not really ill, it's best to go to walk-in clinic. It's best to talk to your doctor. It's best to not go to a very busy downtown emergency department,” he said.

VUMC also offers online links and information about when you should go to the ER versus an urgent care clinic.

“When almost all your rooms are filled with admitted patients, it becomes harder and harder to see new patients as they come in," Slovis explained.

News 4 asked if it made sense for people in Nashville to look for emergency care and clinics outside of the Metro area.

“If you live outside of downtown Nashville, there are many affiliate hospitals within each of the three systems that are appropriate for people to go to," Slovis said.

Bollinger believes people are better served not going into the outlying areas if they are looking for shorter wait times.

“That's because they serve a wider group of patients,” she explained. “So, in an urban area like (Nashville), we have quite a few hospitals to decide from, so we see lower wait times than some of our sister hospitals that are more rural."

