Police: Woman took $8K from wrong account at Clarksville bank

Police in Clarksville are searching for a woman accused of withdrawing $8,000 from a bank account that did not belong to her.

On Jan. 5, police said a woman who identified herself as Brenda Molinet entered the bank and requested bank statements for her accounts. She provided a Florida driver’s license with the name and driver’s license number on the bank accounts. She then withdrew the money.

Police said the woman claimed she was in town for a funeral.

Three days later, the bank received a notification from a Florida bank branch that a Brenda Molinet was in their branch disputing the withdrawal from her account.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact investigators at 931-648-0656, ext. 5269. Tips can also be left at the TIPSLINE at 931-645-8477, or online at P3tips.com/591.

