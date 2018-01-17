Food left on stove causes fire at west Nashville apartment

The fire was contained to one apartment. (WSMV)

Crews responded to a fire at a west Nashville apartment complex on Wednesday morning.

Firefighters saw heavy smoke when they arrived at building P at the Riverview Grande Apartments on Cabot Drive.

One of the residents said his roommate made breakfast and left food cooking on the stove. The blaze was contained to their apartment.

Property managers are moving the two residents to another apartment.

The Nashville Fire Department's Engine 7 was the lead on this call. The vehicle previously slipped off the road and crashed. It was out of service on Tuesday but was inspected and is back on the streets helping firefighters save lives.

