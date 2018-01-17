Tansuo's Peanut Butter and Duck Jelly Bao

Peanut Butter and Duck Jelly Bao
Duck sausage with plum marmalade and Mantra Guru Gish peanut butter
Tànsuo | Nashville, TN
For Duck Sausage -
3lb duck breasts
2lb pork shoulder
1 t schiwan peppercorns
3 T kosher salt
1 T smoked paprika
1 t white pepper
½ t Chinese 5 spice powder ½ t star anise (powder)
½ c guru gish (ice cold)
- Combine the duck and pork in large tub or bowl. Whisk the dry ingredients together, then distribute evenly over meat. Mix thoroughly.
- Grind the meat through a large die. Change to a smaller die, and run half of the meat back through the grinder.
- Add Guru Gish to the ground meat, and mix thoroughly with your hands until the ground meat starts getting sticky and forms a bind.
- stuff into casings
For Guru Gish Peanut Butter -
1 C peanut butter
3 T Mantra Guru Gish
2 T Duck fat
- In a food processor add peanut butter, while processing slowly add duck fat, once incorporated slowly add Mantra Guru Gish
- Reserve
For Plum Marmalade -
1 c plumbs (chopped)
2 c sugar
1 t Chinese 5 spice
- Bring sugar and plumbs to a boil for 5 minutes
- Cool and reserve
To Assemble -
1 bao bun (steamed)
1 t Guru Gish Peanut Butter
1 t Plumb Marmalade
½ Duck Sausage
¼ t toasted peanuts (chopped)
- Spread peanut butter and marmalade on either side of the steamed boa bun
- Add the duck sausage and garnish with chopped peanuts