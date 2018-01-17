Tansuo's Peanut Butter and Duck Jelly Bao - WSMV News 4

Tansuo's Peanut Butter and Duck Jelly Bao

Posted: Updated:

Peanut Butter and Duck Jelly Bao

Duck sausage with plum marmalade and Mantra Guru Gish peanut butter

Tànsuo | Nashville, TN

 

For Duck Sausage -

 

3lb duck breasts

2lb pork shoulder

1 t schiwan peppercorns

3 T kosher salt

1 T smoked paprika

1 t white pepper

½ t Chinese 5 spice powder ½ t star anise (powder)

½ c guru gish (ice cold)

 

  1. Combine the duck and pork in large tub or bowl. Whisk the dry ingredients together, then distribute evenly over meat. Mix thoroughly.
  2. Grind the meat through a large die. Change to a smaller die, and run half of the meat back through the grinder.
  3. Add Guru Gish to the ground meat, and mix thoroughly with your hands until the ground meat starts getting sticky and forms a bind.
  4. stuff into casings

 

For Guru Gish Peanut Butter -

1 C peanut butter

3 T Mantra Guru Gish

2 T Duck fat

  1. In a food processor add peanut butter, while processing slowly add duck fat, once incorporated slowly add Mantra Guru Gish
  2. Reserve

 

For Plum Marmalade -

1 c plumbs (chopped)

2 c sugar

1 t Chinese 5 spice

 

  1. Bring sugar and plumbs to a boil for 5 minutes
  2. Cool and reserve

 

To Assemble -

1 bao bun (steamed)

1 t Guru Gish Peanut Butter

1 t Plumb Marmalade

½ Duck Sausage

¼ t toasted peanuts (chopped)

 

  1. Spread peanut butter and marmalade on either side of the steamed boa bun
  2. Add the duck sausage and garnish with chopped peanuts
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.