Tansuo's Peanut Butter and Duck Jelly Bao

Peanut Butter and Duck Jelly Bao

Duck sausage with plum marmalade and Mantra Guru Gish peanut butter

Tànsuo | Nashville, TN

For Duck Sausage -

3lb duck breasts

2lb pork shoulder

1 t schiwan peppercorns

3 T kosher salt

1 T smoked paprika

1 t white pepper

½ t Chinese 5 spice powder ½ t star anise (powder)

½ c guru gish (ice cold)

Combine the duck and pork in large tub or bowl. Whisk the dry ingredients together, then distribute evenly over meat. Mix thoroughly.

Grind the meat through a large die. Change to a smaller die, and run half of the meat back through the grinder.

Add Guru Gish to the ground meat, and mix thoroughly with your hands until the ground meat starts getting sticky and forms a bind.