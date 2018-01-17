Tansuo's Duck Chow Fun - WSMV News 4

Tansuo's Duck Chow Fun

Duck Chow Fun

Crispy duck skin, sesame seeds and garlic crusted duck breast with saffron IPA chow fun

Tànsuo | Nashville, TN

 

For the Saffron IPA Mixture -

1 c Mantra Saffron IPA

1 pinch Saffron

 

  1. Over medium heat, bring the saffron IPA and Saffron to a simmer
  2. Remove from heat and cover
  3. Allow to steep for 30 minutes
  4. Cool completely

 

For the Chow Fun Noodles -

1 C Saffron IPA Mixture

½ C Rice Flour

 

  1. Whisk beer and rice flower until mixed thoroughly
  2. Pour batter onto a plate and steam for 3 minutes
  3. Cut noodles into strips and remove from plate
  4. Reserve

 

To assemble -

1 t garlic (minced)

1 t ginger (minced)

1 T Shao Hsing

1 Egg (beaten)

1 t Oyster sauce

.5 t Sambal

1 T Dried shitake mushrooms (rehydrated)

1 T duck fat

Sugar

Salt

Soy sauce

Chow fun noodles

 

  1. In a wok heat duck fat until smoking
  2. Add ginger and garlic, cook until fragrant (approx 1 minute)
  3. Add Shoa Hsing and egg cook until scrambled (approx. 1 minute)
  4. Add the rest of the ingredients to the wok and cook 4 minutes

 

For Duck Breast -

2 duck breasts

1 t green onions (sliced thin)

1 t sesame seeds (toasted)

 

  1. Remove skin from duck breast and reserve
  2. Season duck breast with salt and Chinese 5 spice
  3. Over medium heat sauté duck beast until Medium (approx. 4 minutes)
  4. Remove from heat and rest 5 minutes

 

For Duck Skin Crunchies -

Reserved duck skin

1 t toasted white sesame seed

1 t black sesame seeds

1 t Green onions (sliced thin)

1 t dried shitake mushrooms (finely chopped)

1 t dried garlic

1 t dry shallot

 

  1. Deep fry the duck skin at 325 until crispy (approx. 4 minutes)
  2. Chop duck skin finely
  3. Mix all ingredient thoroughly

 

To Assemble -

 

Chow fun noodles

1 t red miso

1T duck skin crunchies

1 duck breast

1 t green onions

 

  1. Spread miso on the duck breast and top with duck skin crunchies
  2. Top the chow fun noodles with the duck breast
  3. Sprinkle with green onions

 

