Tansuo's Duck Chow Fun

Duck Chow Fun
Crispy duck skin, sesame seeds and garlic crusted duck breast with saffron IPA chow fun
Tànsuo | Nashville, TN
For the Saffron IPA Mixture -
1 c Mantra Saffron IPA
1 pinch Saffron
- Over medium heat, bring the saffron IPA and Saffron to a simmer
- Remove from heat and cover
- Allow to steep for 30 minutes
- Cool completely
For the Chow Fun Noodles -
1 C Saffron IPA Mixture
½ C Rice Flour
- Whisk beer and rice flower until mixed thoroughly
- Pour batter onto a plate and steam for 3 minutes
- Cut noodles into strips and remove from plate
- Reserve
To assemble -
1 t garlic (minced)
1 t ginger (minced)
1 T Shao Hsing
1 Egg (beaten)
1 t Oyster sauce
.5 t Sambal
1 T Dried shitake mushrooms (rehydrated)
1 T duck fat
Sugar
Salt
Soy sauce
Chow fun noodles
- In a wok heat duck fat until smoking
- Add ginger and garlic, cook until fragrant (approx 1 minute)
- Add Shoa Hsing and egg cook until scrambled (approx. 1 minute)
- Add the rest of the ingredients to the wok and cook 4 minutes
For Duck Breast -
2 duck breasts
1 t green onions (sliced thin)
1 t sesame seeds (toasted)
- Remove skin from duck breast and reserve
- Season duck breast with salt and Chinese 5 spice
- Over medium heat sauté duck beast until Medium (approx. 4 minutes)
- Remove from heat and rest 5 minutes
For Duck Skin Crunchies -
Reserved duck skin
1 t toasted white sesame seed
1 t black sesame seeds
1 t Green onions (sliced thin)
1 t dried shitake mushrooms (finely chopped)
1 t dried garlic
1 t dry shallot
- Deep fry the duck skin at 325 until crispy (approx. 4 minutes)
- Chop duck skin finely
- Mix all ingredient thoroughly
To Assemble -
Chow fun noodles
1 t red miso
1T duck skin crunchies
1 duck breast
1 t green onions
- Spread miso on the duck breast and top with duck skin crunchies
- Top the chow fun noodles with the duck breast
- Sprinkle with green onions