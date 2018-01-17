Over 300 without heat after deputy crashed into gas main - WSMV News 4

Over 300 without heat after deputy crashed into gas main in Cannon County

A deputy's car hit a gas main in Woodbury, TN. (Source: Cannon County Sheriff's Office) A deputy's car hit a gas main in Woodbury, TN. (Source: Cannon County Sheriff's Office)
WOODBURY, TN (WSMV) -

More than 300 Middle Tennessee Natural Gas customers are without heat in Cannon County after a deputy reportedly crashed into a gas main.

The wreck happened in Woodbury on Wednesday morning.

It's unclear how long it will take for crews to make repairs.

Cannon County Sheriff Darrell Young posted this update on Facebook:

To follow up on the wreck that caused folks to be without gas today. Middle Tn Natural Gas is working on shutting off your gas valves at this time so they can repair the main line. I just got word they are about have way threw 300 plus homes without gas right now. After they get it repaired they will be turning it back on in reverse order. Please be patient they have several working on this at this time.

