School officials announce snow closings with parody songs

The director of schools for Tullahoma shared the news in a parody video.

Almost every school in our area is out for either snow or cold weather, and some school administrators have gotten creative with their announcements.

In Tullahoma, Director of Schools Dr. Dan Lawson made a parody song to Johnny Cash's hit "Walk The Line."

Some of Lawson's lyrics include: "I keep my eyes wide open all the time / I keep the days we are in school in mind / Because it's cool / There is no school."

Parents have told News 4 that Lawson has been making funny videos like these for the past two years.

In Wilson County, West Elementary Principal Chris Plummer decided to rap to "Ice Ice Baby" to let his students know school would be out.

The lyrics include: "Snow's falling, and you better listen / Ice is back, and it's got us slippin'."

The music video features children breakdancing in the hallways at the school.

Josh Issac, a teacher in DeKalb County, decided to celebrate the news that school was canceled with a parody version of a Meghan Trainor song. His version is called, "We Teachers Got It Going On."

