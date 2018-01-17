Scott brothers to build homes for 2 Nashville mothers

Keith Urban held a surprise free concert in Nashville on Wednesday night.More >>
Keith Urban held a surprise free concert in Nashville on Wednesday night.More >>
The duo, made famous by their hit HGTV show "Property Brothers," made the announcement on the TODAY Show on Wednesday morning.More >>
The duo, made famous by their hit HGTV show "Property Brothers," made the announcement on the TODAY Show on Wednesday morning.More >>
Country legend Charlie Daniels has just added some big names to the 20th annual Volunteer Jam at Bridgestone Arena.More >>
Country legend Charlie Daniels has just added some big names to the 20th annual Volunteer Jam at Bridgestone Arena.More >>
A fiddle believed to be once owned by the late country music star Roy Acuff is back with its owners after it was accidentally donated to a Goodwill store in Missouri.More >>
A fiddle believed to be once owned by the late country music star Roy Acuff is back with its owners after it was accidentally donated to a Goodwill store in Missouri.More >>
Eminem, The Killers, and Muse are the headlining acts for the festival, which will run from June 7 to 10.More >>
Eminem, The Killers, and Muse are the headlining acts for the festival, which will run from June 7 to 10.More >>
Pop star Taylor Swift sent one of our co-workers a very special gift!More >>
Pop star Taylor Swift sent one of our co-workers a very special gift!More >>
Country music legend Loretta Lynn is recovering after falling and breaking her hip last week.More >>
Country music legend Loretta Lynn is recovering after falling and breaking her hip last week.More >>
Justin Timberlake is bringing "The Man of the Woods Tour" to Nashville later this year.More >>
Justin Timberlake is bringing "The Man of the Woods Tour" to Nashville later this year.More >>
Country star Garth Brooks added another show to his run at Bridgestone Arena next month.More >>
Country star Garth Brooks added another show to his run at Bridgestone Arena next month.More >>
Who do you think will win Entertainer of the Year at the CMA Awards this year? Vote in our poll!More >>
Who do you think will win Entertainer of the Year at the CMA Awards this year? Vote in our poll!More >>