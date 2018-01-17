Officials: Fire caused by homeowner trying to thaw out pipes

The fire happened at a home on 9th Avenue North. (WSMV)

A homeowner using a torch may be to blame for a fire in north Nashville.

Officials said the man was using a torch to thaw out a pipe at the home on 9th Avenue North.

Experts are warning you not to thaw out pipes this way. If you need to speed things up, use a hair dryer or wrap pipes in hot towels.

No one was hurt in the incident. The Red Cross is assisting the family.

