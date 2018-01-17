1 arrested, 1 wanted in break-in at west Nashville scrap metal yard

Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
The duo, made famous by their hit HGTV show "Property Brothers," made the announcement on the TODAY Show on Wednesday morning.
TDOT crews will be back out Wednesday morning after they were forced to call it quits early on Tuesday.
Three teens were arrested after allegedly robbing a grocery store at gunpoint and then running from police.
A homeowner using a torch may be to blame for a fire in north Nashville. Officials said the man was using a torch to thaw out a pipe.
A suspect is on the run and another is behind bars after police say they broke into a scrap metal yard in west Nashville.
A man, woman and child woke up to the smell of smoke coming from the second floor of their house on Walker Lane.
A wind chill advisory is in effect overnight as the actual temperature will drop into the single digits. News 4 chief meteorologist Lisa Spencer says the wind chill will make it feel like 0 to -10.
Tuesday's snowfall made for tricky road conditions before the salt had the chance to melt the snow in Sumner County.
Police have arrested two men accused of robbing a bank in Hermitage last Thursday. The bank robbery happened at the Regions Bank branch at 4444 Lebanon Pike.
A 16-year-old shooting victim has died from his injuries after being dropped off at a hospital early Monday morning.
An Oklahoma father said he is distraught after his 3-year-old daughter was mauled to death by a dog the family owned for less than a week.
Many people have been asking whether or not your employer can penalize, or even fire you, for not coming to work when road conditions are bad.
A meteor fireball lit up the sky across Michigan Tuesday night.
Dozens of boxes of beehives scattered on the ground, with piles of bees, dead.
Japan's public broadcaster mistakenly sent an alert Tuesday warning citizens of a North Korean missile launch and urging them to seek immediate shelter, then minutes later corrected it, days after a similar error in Hawaii.
Police say the suspect approached two women who were sitting in a car at the Highland Cove Apartments on Due West Avenue.
Police arrested 12 people for feeding the homeless at a public park in California, according to multiple reports.
