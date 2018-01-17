1 arrested, 1 wanted in break-in at west Nashville scrap metal yard

The suspects' car got stuck in the snow and ice as they tried to drive away. (WSMV)

A suspect is on the run and another is behind bars after police say they broke into a scrap metal yard in west Nashville.

According to police, the break-in happened around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday at Wirehouse on Centennial Place.

An off-site security guard called police after seeing the suspects break in on surveillance footage.

The suspects used bolt cutters to get inside the building.

Police said the suspects parked their car near the building, but because of the snow and ice, their car got stuck.

K-9 units were brought in, and the dogs were able to find one of the suspects nearby.

Police have not released a description of the suspect they are searching for.

