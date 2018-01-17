Family of 3 displaced by overnight house fire

The flames sparked on the second floor of the home. (WSMV)

A family of three has been displaced after a fire at their north Nashville home overnight.

A man, woman and child woke up to the smell of smoke coming from the second floor of their house on Walker Lane.

The family was able to safely escape the flames.

Firefighters had trouble getting to the home because of icy roads, but they were still able to put out the fire.

The house sustained significant fire, smoke and water damage.

Firefighters said they believe the flames started in the upstairs bedroom.

