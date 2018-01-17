TDOT warning drivers about roads refreezing overnight - WSMV News 4

TDOT warning drivers about roads refreezing overnight

TDOT crews are back out Wednesday morning after they were forced to call it quits early on Tuesday.

Crews were driving 800 trucks across the state to clear the snow and treat interstates and state routes.

According to TDOT, crews stopped early Tuesday because the temperatures got so low that the salt they would be putting down would no longer be effective. To make matters worse, any moisture left on the roads overnight has refrozen.

Once the sun comes up, it will help crews clear away the ice and remaining snow, but there’s no way to know exactly how much progress they’ll make.

TDOT officials are also warning drivers about potholes. The huge change in temperatures over the last week pretty much guarantees you’ll see a lot of potholes when it starts to warm up.

Here are some updates from law enforcement agencies across Middle Tennessee:

  • Franklin - Drivers are expected to deal with slippery roads. Drive slow and leave plenty of stopping room.
  • Mt. Juliet - No issues reported overnight. Main roads are mostly clear. Secondary roads and neighborhood streets are icy.
  • Nashville - Primary and secondary roads are mostly clear, but watch out for patches of snow and ice. MTA buses and vans are operating on snow routes.
  • Smyrna - Primary roads are mostly clear. Most secondary roads are passable. Neighborhood roads still have a lot of snow on them.
  • Spring Hill - No reported issues on Main Street or Saturn Parkway. All neighborhood roads are snowy and icy.

