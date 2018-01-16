Mississippi State rolls to 80-62 victory over Vanderbilt

By PAUL JONES

Associated Press

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) - Quinndary Weatherspoon had 19 points and Aric Holman added 18 points and a career-high 14 rebounds to lead Mississippi State to an 80-62 win over Vanderbilt on Tuesday at Humphrey Coliseum.

The Bulldogs (14-4 overall, 2-3 Southeastern Conference) also received 10 points from Lamar Peters.

Vanderbilt (6-12, 1-5) was led by Ejike Obinna's 14 points. Jeff Roberson added 10 points for the Commodores, who have dropped four straight.

Both teams struggled offensively in the opening minutes as the Bulldogs and Commodores were a combined 2 of 15 from the floor in the first five minutes. The Bulldogs maintained a lead for most of the first half. Weatherspoon scored six as Mississippi State closed with a 12-2 run to lead 37-25 at halftime.

The Bulldogs shot 41 percent in the first half, while the Commodores were a bit better at 42 percent. Mississippi State only had one turnover at intermission, while Vanderbilt had six.

BIG PICTURE

Vanderbilt: The Commodores' woes in conference play continued on Tuesday. After defeating Alabama two weeks ago, Vanderbilt has now dropped four straight SEC games.

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs got a much-needed conference win after losing late leads last week in games against Ole Miss and Auburn. Mississippi State snapped a three-game SEC losing streak in the process.

UP NEXT

Vanderbilt: Commodores return home this weekend and will host LSU on Saturday.

Mississippi State: Bulldogs return to the road Saturday at Alabama.

