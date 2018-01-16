Titans' Delanie Walker replaces Travis Kelce at Pro Bowl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee tight end Delanie Walker has replaced Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce on the AFC roster for the Pro Bowl.

Walker was named as Kelce's replacement Tuesday.

This will be the third straight Pro Bowl appearance for Walker, who was an alternate this season. Walker led the Titans with 74 catches and 807 yards receiving, and he also scored three touchdowns.

The 12-year veteran now has 5,621 yards receiving for his career.

