Some drivers brave roads in Hendersonville

Some Hendersonville residents second guessed their decision to head out in the snow. (WSMV)

Tuesday’s snowfall made for tricky road conditions before the salt had the chance to melt the snow in Sumner County.

In Hendersonville, it snowed around 2 to 3 inches, which was enough to make some drivers second guess their decision to go out in it.

“It’s been treacherous. The roads are really covered. It’s slicker than I thought it would be, surprisingly. (There’s) a lot of ice,” said Cedric Short, who lives in Hendersonville.

Many of the neighborhood and side streets were covered for much of the day with few tire tracks. It made some residents wonder if they made the right decision to go in to work.

“I am working today, but I am starting to second guess that decision. It’s pretty bad out, so I think I’m going to get back in and stay in,” Short said.

Local plow drivers made rounds to businesses in Sumner County.

“Verizon Wireless, all our contracts, a bunch of Sumner banks, a bunch of the bank and what not. We do the airport in Gallatin and just whoever calls, we’ll do it,” said Kaleb Barnett, a plow driver.

Barnett and his coworkers had been working to clear the snow since 7 a.m. and told News 4 they are looking forward to the end.

“Hopefully (we won’t be here) too much longer. We’re trying to get out and play in it. We’re tired of working in it,” Barnett said.

Sumner County emergency officials said there were a few crashes Tuesday from people sliding off the roads, but those wrecks were not serious.

