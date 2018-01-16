2 men charged in Hermitage bank robbery

Police have arrested two men accused of robbing a bank in Hermitage last Thursday.

The bank robbery happened at the Regions Bank branch at 4444 Lebanon Pike.

William Bryant, 26, and Michael Womack, 34, were arrested Tuesday afternoon after a Metro detective spotted their pickup truck at a pawn shop on the Davidson-Wilson County line. The two men were stopped shortly after leaving the pawn shop.

Bryant and Womack are charged with aggravated robbery. Federal bank robbery charges are also expected.

