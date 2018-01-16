Council set for second vote on Nashville transit plan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Nashville officials are expected to vote on holding a public referendum on Mayor Megan Barry's $5.4 billion proposal to build an extensive transit system.

The Tennessean reports the vote set for Tuesday comes after the council gave preliminary approval last week. If it gets final approval in February, the issue would be added to the May primary ballot.

Barry wants to raise four taxes, including sales tax, to pay for the system, which she said would yield billions of dollars of economic impact and thousands of jobs.

Her plan includes more than 25 miles (40 kilometers) of light rail, additional bus service and an underground tunnel downtown.

The council's vote would put the issue on the ballot and voters would have final say over whether the proposal would move forward.

