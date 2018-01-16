Tennessee officials seek comments on hunting regulations

News 4 meteorologist Dan Thomas says 1 to 3 inches of snow remains most likely for Middle Tennessee. Some areas could see 6 inches of snow.More >>
Police say the suspect approached two women who were sitting in a car at the Highland Cove Apartments on Due West Avenue.More >>
Nashville officials are expected to vote on holding a public referendum on Mayor Megan Barry's $5.4 billion proposal to build an extensive transit system.More >>
Tennessee wildlife officials are seeking public comments on regulations for the 2018-19 hunting season.More >>
In Nashville, most of the snow from last week’s winter storm has melted and the streets already have salt on them. In Clarksville, residents are still recovering from heavy snow last week.More >>
When the trash began to pile up outside the metal containers at the Cannon County transfer station, residents began taking photos, disgusted as the debris began to mount and higher.More >>
Two young sisters shot to death in their own front yard will be laid to rest this weekend. Their half-brother, the man accused of killing them, will be in court Tuesday.More >>
A man was shot in the ankle while trying to intervene in an argument at the Cumberland View Public Housing complex Monday night.More >>
Metro police are investigating a shooting in East Nashville on Monday night. It happened just before 6:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Chester Avenue.More >>
Small business owners in Hendersonville are concerned they will have to close their doors after Kroger left a shopping center, taking the foot traffic they depend on with it.More >>
