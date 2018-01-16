Tennessee officials seek comments on hunting regulations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee wildlife officials are seeking public comments on regulations for the 2018-19 hunting season.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says it's an opportunity for Tennesseans to offer ideas and share concerns about hunting regulations with the agency's staff.

The agency says the comment period is open through Feb. 15.

It says public comments will be considered by the agency's staff and may be presented as proposals for regulation changes.

Comments may be submitted by mail to: 2018-19 Hunting Season Comments, TWRA, Wildlife and Forestry Division, P.O. Box 40747, Nashville, TN 37204 or emailed to TWRA.HuntingComments@tn.gov. Please include "Hunting Season Comments" on the subject line of emailed submissions

